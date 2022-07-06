Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 90,855 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,491,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

