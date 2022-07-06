TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 491,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:TGA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 5,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

