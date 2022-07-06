Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.09. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 137 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $669.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $4,409,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 215.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

