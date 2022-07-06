Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.09. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 137 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $669.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $4,409,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 215.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
