Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,248,192.66 in Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 436,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $1,248,192.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,888,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 63,569 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $197,699.59.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $126,390.72.

On Monday, May 2nd, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 600 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $1,620.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,271 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $20,140.67.

TRVI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 1,509,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,162. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,391,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Monday.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

