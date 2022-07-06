Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $113,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

