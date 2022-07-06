Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.