Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.