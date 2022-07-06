Tufton Capital Management Has $973,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.