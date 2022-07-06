Tufton Capital Management Sells 125 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

