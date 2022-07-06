Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 87 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 78 ($0.94) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

