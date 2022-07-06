Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:TRQ opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.74. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 639,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 486,359 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $13,577,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
