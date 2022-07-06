U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USB. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of USB opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

