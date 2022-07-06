UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.20 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.20 ($7.50) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.25) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.56) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.38) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.25) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.67) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Schaeffler stock traded down €0.24 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.26 ($5.47). 547,488 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.10. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.44).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

