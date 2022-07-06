UBS Group Reiterates GBX 540 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 540 ($6.54) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.96) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.02) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.58) to GBX 770 ($9.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 599.23 ($7.26).

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 8.70 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 408.70 ($4.95). 69,067,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,891,660. The firm has a market cap of £53.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 486.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 458.29. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

