UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.32. 1,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,492. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $177.90. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

