Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Decreased by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Unilever by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 182,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Unilever by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 52,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,415. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

