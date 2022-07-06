Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.29 and its 200 day moving average is $239.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

