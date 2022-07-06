Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

UNP stock opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.88.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

