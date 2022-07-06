Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 5% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00026488 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and $136.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

