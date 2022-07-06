USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.21. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -583.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

