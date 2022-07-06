VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Down 1.8%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.66). 366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($6.78).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($4.90) to GBX 615 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £323.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 574.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 455.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

