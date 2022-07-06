Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Update

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 106,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.