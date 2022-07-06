VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Shares of OIH stock opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.97. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $317.00.
