Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,865,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

VOX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,834. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

