Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $120,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.10.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

