Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 9,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

