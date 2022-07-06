Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

