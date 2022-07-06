Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

