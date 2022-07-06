Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.18. 330,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.70 and its 200 day moving average is $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

