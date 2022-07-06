Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 63,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 237,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.57. The stock had a trading volume of 377,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.70 and a 200 day moving average of $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

