Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.