Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 15.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.92. 16,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,319. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

