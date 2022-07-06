Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $102.05 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,322,146,141 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

