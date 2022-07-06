Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 684,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Venus Concept news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 65,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $82,850 over the last ninety days. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751,601 shares during the period.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of VERO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

