Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Shares of VRNT opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,032 shares of company stock worth $5,633,947. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,533,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.