Verso Token (VSO) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.35 or 0.10323597 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 969.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016272 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

