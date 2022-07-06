Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 6th (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience’s (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 6th. Vigil Neuroscience had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $98,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,541,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,538.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,302 shares of company stock worth $85,194. Insiders own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

