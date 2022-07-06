VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

VINchain (VIN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $119,993.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

