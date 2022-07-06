VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VQS opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.86%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIQ Solutions stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

