Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.76

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 29423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

