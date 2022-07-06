Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. 3,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

