Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,680 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

WMT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.87. 77,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.