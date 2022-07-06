Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.14. 40,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $345.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

