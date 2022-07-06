Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,710 shares during the quarter. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,299. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 178.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

