Wavelength Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 512,223 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

