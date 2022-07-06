Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $89,424.30 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88.

W stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,416. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $317.45.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Wishbone Management LP grew its position in Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.16.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

