WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.27% of WD-40 worth $56,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $197.85 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of -0.17.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.