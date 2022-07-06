Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Down 9.4%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.27. 6,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,137,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 0.23.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

