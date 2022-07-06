Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) in the last few weeks:

6/29/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Carnival Co. & was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $18.20 to $7.70. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CCL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,933,792. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

