Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 13,110 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.